Car crashes into lamp post in Tanjong Pagar following car chase by police, two arrested

The accident happened near 81 Tanjong Pagar Road on Dec 15.

A car crashed into a lamp post along Tanjong Pagar Road early on Dec 15 morning, following a car chase by the police.

The police said that its officers were driving along South Bridge Road at 4.37am when they spotted a car travelling at high speed and signalled to the driver to stop.

Refusing to comply, the driver sped off and allegedly lost control of his vehicle during the ensuing pursuit by police officers. His car ended up crashing into a lamp post.

The driver and his passengers then fled on foot towards Tras Street.

Chinese news outlet Shin Min News Daily reported that the accident happened near 81 Tanjong Pagar Road, which is 140 metres away from a fatal crash site in 2021, according to Google Maps. In that accident, the car burst into flames after the crash and left five people dead.

Following the Dec 15 crash, a 22-year-old female passenger and a 32-year-old male passenger were arrested for suspected drug-related offences.

The 32-year-old man, who was conscious, was subsequently taken to hospital.

An eyewitness told Shin Min that she saw three to four people attempting to escape the scene before one was caught by police.

Photos provided by another eyewitness show a woman with orange hair handcuffed and being questioned by police.

Police investigations are ongoing.