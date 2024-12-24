Dec 26 Hong Kong (Happy Valley) form analysis

Romantic Laos winning on May 17, 2023. His last outing suggested another victory is near.

Race 1 (1,200m)

1 Speedy Smartie makes his Class 5 debut. After being drawn wide in his first two runs this season and producing a luckless fourth last time, he now has the benefit of barrier 1 and appears poised to win.

5 Super Charizzard was unsuited by the 1,400m trip at Sha Tin last start. The drop back in distance boosts his prospects.

3 Ever Smart signalled that a maiden victory is near with a solid third in his first attempt last time.

12 E Glory can make good use of barrier 2 to position himself well in running and poses as a genuine knockout chance.

Race 2 (1,000m)

5 Ka Ying Resilience has shown potential. On his fourth attempt, he looks ready to secure his maiden win after trialling impressively since his narrow second first-up. Barrier 3 provides all the favours.

9 Parents’ Love is in excellent form, having broken his maiden two starts ago and followed it with a narrow third.

1 Lean Master is overdue for a win this season, having placed in three of his four starts. He should enjoy an ideal run from barrier 4.

7 Club Ace has shown potential despite some signs of greenness in his trials. While he may benefit from the experience, he deserves respect.

Race 3 (2,200m)

8 Sharpen Bright returns to his preferred track and distance, boasting two wins and second place at the course and trip. With a light weight, he shapes as a strong winning chance.

5 Noisy Boy looks ready to progress after a closing seventh over the extended mile last time, where he raced too keenly. The step up in trip appears ideal, given his solid 2,000m form in Australia.

1 Natural Storm carries top weight but is a proven performer over Happy Valley’s 2,200m, having missed the top three just once from nine attempts.

10 Winning Steps has been in excellent formwith two wins and a third from six starts. Expect him to be finishing strongly.

Race 4 (1,200m)

9 Telecom Power has gradually acclimatised to racing in Hong Kong and appears ready to break through. After a strong second last time, he followed up with an impressive trial win and now gets the benefit of an ideal draw in barrier 3, in a moderate Class 4 field.

5 Northern Fire Ball looks likely to start favourite after enduring tough wide barriers in his last three starts. From barrier 2 this time, he should relish the inside draw. A close third last time and a solid trial performance since add to his appeal.

7 Meepmeep had excuses for his last-start disappointment from a wide gate, racing very wide without cover. His earlier third was encouraging and, with barrier 5, he could see a turn in fortunes.

4 Excellent Peers has been running consistently without being far away since returning to Class 4. With barrier 1, he has every chance to bounce back.

Race 5 (1,650m)

6 Classic Century continues to make strides. After a narrow third last start, he has since trialled impressively in blinkers, which he will wear for the first time on race day.

2 Viva Graciousness is a likeable last-start winner who should be prominent again, especially from barrier 1, where he will look to dictate from the front.

4 Turin Warrior shed his maiden tag last time. He starts again from barrier 10 and, now that he has broken through, he could get on with things.

1 Red Majesty is a proven performer and should improve significantly returning to Class 4.

Race 6 (1,200m)

3 View Of The World boasts Markwin form, which reads well in a race of this calibre. Barrier 1 could prove a double-edged sword. But his impressive trial victory at Conghua suggests he is in peak condition.

7 Zetta Force caught the eye on debut, overcoming a slow start to finish strongly in fifth, just 1½ lengths off the winner. Coming out of the same trial where he worked nicely, he looks primed for improvement.

10 Gimme Five has been steadily building towards a breakthrough victory, and barrier 4 offers him a great chance.

4 Top Time steps out for his third start, and his last outing’s second-place effort was full of merit. A recent quiet trial indicates he is ready to produce another strong showing.

Race 7 (1,650m)

10 Take Action secured his maiden win two starts back but faced challenges last time when settling too far back in a slowly run race that did not suit. Despite this, he closed strongly, and it was a better run than it reads. Barrier 3 offers a chance for him to regain winning ways in what promises to be one of the most competitive contests.

3 Prince Alex is bidding for a hat-trick of wins and looks tough to oppose from barrier 1.

1 Big Red showed promise in his first-up effort over 1,200m, a distance too short. The step up to 1,650m is ideal, as is barrier 2, while his win two starts back adds strength to his claims.

6 Embraces brings solid prior form over 1,200m. He appears well-placed to make an impact.

Race 8 (1,650m)

11 Golden Darci suffered an early check that hampered his chances. Despite this, he was only beaten 1½ lengths into fifth. He represents excellent value.

4 Highland Rahy endured a tough trip on the all-weather last time, caught wide early and making a mid-race move that left him vulnerable late. Now freshened, he sports blinkers for the first time, has trialled well in them, and his on-pace style should suit the C+3 rail position.

2 Lucky Touch, drawn wide in barrier 10, may be given a quiet ride, looking to produce a late surge. His win two starts back suggested he still has more to offer.

8 The Azure steps up in grade after a cosy Class 5 win and could continue his upward trajectory.

Race 9 (1,200m)

7 Beauty Destiny has hit career-best form after overcoming earlier troubles. Following two impressive wins in Class 4, he steps up to Class 3 but looks capable of continuing his winning streak.

4 Aurora Lady, a decisive winner from barrier 12, must be taken seriously if replicating that performance.

2 Kyrus Dragon missed the break last time, costing him early ground, but ran his usual honest race, storming home late into second behind Aurora Lady.

11 Flying Fortress showed promise on debut, racing on pace in a fast-run contest before fading late to finish eighth. A solid trial since suggests marked improvement is likely second-up.

Race 10 (1,650m)

4 Romantic Laos benefits from a much lower draw in barrier 3 after a tough trip from barrier 9 last time, where he raced wide without cover yet was only beaten 4½ lengths. His earlier run suggested another win was near.

9 Glorious Journey resumed with an unlucky eighth-place finish. A better run in transit should see him bounce back second-up.

5 Soleil Fighter can be followed after his first local win at this course and distance, as more improvement is expected.

11 Fortune Superstar has shown steady progress. His last-start fifth over 1,800m, when attempting to lead throughout, was a solid effort.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club