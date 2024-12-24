Dec 26 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) THE GOLDEN GOAL looks ready for the victory. He meets a weak field and might not get an easier chance than this.

(2) LITTLE CRACKER is lightly raced and will have more to give. Strong each-way chance.

(6) SAMUEL LONGSWORD could be the value for the places and (8) TOP GUN is a must for the quartet.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) AYUWI YUWI can be forgiven for her last run when a well-beaten favourite and is confidently selected to bounce right back.

(6) WAR EMPRESS boasts ultra-consistent form and it would be silly to not include her.

(7) RUGGER LOVER and (8) HAPPY ANALIA are both from the same stable and have the form to fight out the finish.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) ZALTA STAR was desperately unlucky last time when making her stable debut and can make amends.

(9) LONG STREET is well tried but has a bright place chance.

(1) K M V RETROFIT is the value suggestion in the race and can run a nice race.

(7) ROY’S GRACE has a first-four chance.

Race 4 (2,300m)

(5) LUCRETIUS can be forgiven for the last run on the turf and can bounce back to winning ways at a favourable venue.

(4) GIVERS GRACE can provide plenty cheek to her stable companion, all the way home. Big chance.

(6) JOHNNY THE THIEF has a chance of reeling off the hat-trick and (2) THE MIKADO should win another race one of these days.

Race 5 (1,900m)

(1) SHE’S A BOMBER has won her last two in the manner of a very progressive filly. Young jockey Damyan Pillay keeps the ride which will, again, assist with taking off valuable weight. The one to beat.

(5) BROADWAY GIRL is taking time for her next win but is making huge threats of doing so soon. Each-way chance.

(7) WAY TO BURN is consistent and has strong place claims and (8) GREENLITEALLTHEWAY should be in the money. Her form is solid.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(5) SAFE AND SOUND is clearly on the up. Her last win was impressive and is therefore selected to reel off the hat-trick.

(2) CELTIC BEAUTY is a beautiful filly with attractive form. If she were to win, it would be no shock but she looks to have a huge place chance than a winning one.

(1) MASCHERINA can do way better than her last two efforts.

(3) MISS PLATINA has won two out of her last three starts which takes some doing. Respect.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(9) FORMAGEAR seems to have been teed up and targeted for this race and he should give a very good account of himself.

(6) SELUKWE boasts consistent and solid form – big runner, strong each-way claims.

(10) STRATHCLYDE and (4) KITCHAKAL are musts for the quartet.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(10) FRENCH TRIP nearly scored at his last run. He is selected to go one better.

(11) GLOBAL MOVEMENT trotted up last time to win and has a chance of following up.

(13) JAZZ FESTIVAL is in winning form and has to be included.

(7) LANDSEER has a first-four chance.