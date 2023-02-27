Accident lands biker in hospital; driver helping with investigations

Dashboard camera footage shows a silver BMW changing lanes into the path of an oncoming motorcycle in the leftmost lane.

A female driver is assisting with police investigations after a 71-year-old biker was injured in an accident involving his motorcycle and a car in Bedok on Monday.

The police said they were alerted to the accident in Bedok North Road towards Upper Changi Road at 8.23am.

Dashboard camera footage of the accident, which was circulating on social media on Monday, shows a silver BMW changing lanes into the path of an oncoming motorcycle in the leftmost lane.

It is unclear if the two vehicles made contact, but the motorcyclist is seen falling on his left side and seemingly hitting his head and shoulders on the kerb.

He then rolls on the ground and bounces on the kerb several times.

In the video, the car seems to drive off as the motorcyclist lies motionless on the ground.

He was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

The police said a 57-year-old female car driver is assisting with ongoing investigations into the accident.

In another incident, a man and a woman allegedly fled the scene after an accident between a ComfortDelGro taxi and a yellow car on Sunday evening.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at Block 350 Ang Mo Kio Street 32 at about 5.40pm.

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that many onlookers saw a man and a woman, who looked to be in their 20s, climb out of the yellow car, which had overturned, and leave the scene.

They seemed to have sustained minor injuries.

The Chinese-language evening newspaper reported that both doors on the driver’s side were open and two of its windows had shattered. The taxi’s bonnet was damaged as well.

A 52-year-old male taxi driver and his 79-year-old female passenger were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital by SCDF officers.

The police are investigating the case.