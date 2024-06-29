 Carbon dioxide released after lorry overturns near Pandan Reservoir, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Carbon dioxide released after lorry overturns near Pandan Reservoir

In a video posted by SG Road Vigilante, a white lorry can be seen lying on its side, with several cylinders emitting white smoke.PHOTO: SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Aqil Hamzah for The Straits Times
Jun 29, 2024 08:35 pm

Carbon dioxide was released from gas cylinders after a lorry overturned near Pandan Reservoir on the morning of June 28.

A video posted by SG Road Vigilante on YouTube showed a white lorry lying on its side, with more than 10 red cylinders nearby. Several cylinders were emitting white smoke.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to an accident near the junction of Pandan Gardens and Jurong Town Hall Road at about 9.45am.

SCDF said carbon dioxide was leaking from several compressed gas cylinders when its officers arrived at the scene.

As a precaution, its officers dispersed the gas with a water jet.

There were no reported injuries, the agency added.

Meanwhile, the police said the 30-year-old lorry driver is assisting with investigations.

It is believed that the vehicle had skidded at the junction of Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim and Jurong Town Hall Road, police said.

Investigations are ongoing.

