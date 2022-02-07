Carousell scammer jailed, 2 victims believed he had mobile phone for sale

Just three years after he was convicted for cheating, the fraudster struck again.

Last year, Chua Min Sern, 42, listed a Samsung Note 5 mobile phone on Carousell for $100, even though he did not have any phones to sell.

Two victims transferred him a total of $178 before a police report was filed five days later.

On Monday (Feb 7), Chua was sentenced to four months' imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to one charge of cheating.

Two other cheating charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.

One involves another ruse in which Chua tricked a woman into giving him $2,500 for renovation works at her house in 2018.

The court heard on April 11 last year, a victim came across Chua's Carousell listing and asked if the phone was still available.

An agreement was made in which she transferred $100 to him for the phone and a further $8 for tracked delivery.

However, after the money was transferred, Chua became uncontactable.

She made a police report five days later.

Chua's second victim responded to another listing of the same phone and agreed to pay a deposit of $70 so that he could see the phone in person.

After the victim transferred the money, Chua became uncontactable and ignored requests for a refund.

Chua has since paid both victims back.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Phoebe Tan told the court that Chua was previously convicted for cheating in January 2019. He was then sentenced to two years and three months in jail.

The details of this previous cheating conviction were not mentioned in court.

She noted that Chua's latest offences involved the Internet which meant they had the potential to reach numerous victims.

For each charge of cheating, he could have been jailed for 10 years and fined.