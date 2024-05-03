Aliff Aziz: 'I look at myself in the mirror and think, what a failure'

Aliff Aziz admitted he had come to the realisation that he could lose his family.

In a podcast recording released by The Common Folks on its YouTube channel at midnight on May 3, Aliff Aziz finally broke his silence on the situation between him and his wife Bella Astillah.

The 33-year-old Singaporean actor-singer and 31-year-old Malaysian actress Ruhainies were detained by Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) officers at a condominium in Kuala Lumpur in the early morning of March 9.

Bella, 30, filed for divorce on March 11.

In the tell-all podcast, Aliff revealed that he last spoke to Bella and their two children more than 40 days ago and described the situation between him and his wife as "very messy".

He shared that he confronted Bella about a chat archive between her and another man. However, Aliff was quick to say that he forgave her for that and imagined that she must had felt worse over the years.

It was reported in April that Bella had an affair with Malaysian actor Muaz Zabir, which she claimed was a bid to get her husband's attention.

"I took it as a lesson, that it had to happen for me to wake up, for being unappreciative and taking things for granted," said Aliff.

"I do ask myself why I keep falling into the same pattern."

When asked by the hosts if he needed help, Aliff agreed he did.

In the 80-minute interview, he revealed that he and Ruhainies got closer when he started sharing his problems with her.

However, Aliff insisted that nobody made him feel complete like Bella did.

He thanked Bella for the years of marriage, the love, the care and "for giving birth to two beautiful children".

"When I look at myself in the mirror, I think: 'What a failure.'

"I just want this to end and move on with my life."