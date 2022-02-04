Cat found with 'cigarette burn wound' on its head in Woodlands

The female cat was found with a deep head wound at Block 304 Woodlands Street 31.

Mr Koh Zhen Yi was walking around his housing estate in Woodlands recently when he came across a neighborhood cat that had what looked like a cigarette burn wound on its head.

He said he found the female cat at Block 304 Woodlands Street 31, and contacted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and the National Parks Board (NParks).

“I noticed the (wound) on the cat’s head while she was eating,” the 32-year-old IT executive told coconuts.co.

“It’s sad that anyone would do such a thing to an animal.”

Mr Koh, who moved to Woodlands in 2018, said the cats in his neighborhood are mostly harmless, and that he is unaware of any other abused cats in the area.

The cat before she suffered the burn wound on the head.

“Sometimes, when they’re (being) petted, the cats may bite or scratch. Maybe that triggered the attack on the cat,” he said.

Mr Koh also sent a video of the cat being released by NParks to coconuts.co. The feline had spent a week with NParks in recovery.