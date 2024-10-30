 Catch Newcastle vs Arsenal action at Leng Kee CC, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Catch Newcastle vs Arsenal action at Leng Kee CC

TNP
Oct 30, 2024 11:13 am

#FootballForAll is hitting the heartlands, starting with a community live screening this Saturday.

The Premier League match between Newcastle and Arsenal will be aired live at 8.30pm on Nov 2 at Leng Kee Community Club in Lengkok Bahru.

Complimentary and open to all, football fans of all ages are welcome to join, with no registration required.

Arsenal visits St James’ Park following their draw with Liverpool to try and earn crucial points to close the gap at the top of the table, while Newcastle look to pick up a win following their loss to Chelsea last weekend.

#FootballForAll aims to unite communities by brying together fans to connect, celebrate and share their passion for the sport. 

The MRT station closest to Leng Kee CC is Redhill.

Football fans looking to enjoy the matches at home, go to starhub.com/premier-league

COMMUNITY CENTRES AND CLUBSLengkok Bahru

