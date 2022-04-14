Catholic churches step up safety measures on Maundy Thursday, no washing of feet as precaution

Ahead of Good Friday, Catholics around Singapore observed Maundy Thursday on April 14, with some attending in-person services for the first time in more than two years.

With the easing of Covid-19 rules on religious services here, those attending mass are no longer limited to visiting a single church and the singing of hymns has resumed.

For Ms Elaine Koh, 67, the relaxed safe management measures, such as being able to gather in larger groups, had encouraged her to step into a church for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

The tuition teacher, who was at the Church of Divine Mercy with her husband and her son's family of four, said: "In the past, we have always been attending as one big family.

"Over the two years, my husband and I attended online services while the rest of my family had to split up and attend mass at different times."

The Archbishop's Communications Office of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore said churches have seen the number of parishioners returning increase by more than 40 per cent.

Churches are gearing up for a potential increase in the turnout of worshippers this Easter by stepping up existing measures such as deploying sufficient volunteer helpers on site to ensure a smooth check-in at entrances and enforcing the wearing of masks throughout the service, it added.

Booking for weekday masses is no longer necessary. However, given that Maundy Thursday and Good Friday are important days to Christians, the archdiocese has made it mandatory for churchgoers to have prior bookings before attending services on these days. Bookings are still required for weekend masses.

As an added precaution, the archdiocese said the traditional washing of feet, usually done during the Maundy Thursday evening mass, will not be performed.

At the Church of Divine Mercy's 4pm Maundy Thursday mass, The Straits Times observed that the service was about 70 per cent full.

While safe distancing is not mandated, most parishioners still kept a distance from one another.

Mr Leuz Maraguinot, 41, was back at church with his wife and his son for the first time since the pandemic.

"My 12-year-old son serves as an altar boy in the church and is very excited to be back. Previously, we did not attend mass because he was not vaccinated yet," said Mr Maraguinot, who works in aircraft maintenance. His son became fully vaccinated only three months ago.

Excited for the upcoming weekend is 19-year-old student Laura Yeong, who said she finds it much easier to gather with friends and family in church.

"Previously with zoning, we could not move around freely to different parts of the church or interact with friends sitting elsewhere. Singing is also allowed now, so it brings more life to the church," she said.

She is also looking forward to helping out with Easter Sunday preparations at church on Saturday.

Ms Yeong said: "We can now gather in larger groups and meet up with more people to decorate the church for Easter. It feels like (things) are finally going back to normal."