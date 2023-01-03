 CDC voucher redemption website inaccessible due to Singpass disruption , Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
CDC voucher redemption website inaccessible due to Singpass disruption

Those trying to redeem their CDC vouchers online may not have been able to do so due to a service disruption.PHOTO: ST FILE
Sarah Koh
Jan 03, 2023 03:01 pm

The online site for Singaporeans to redeem their $300 Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers could not be accessed on Tuesday due to a disruption with the national authentication system Singpass.

At around 3pm, the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), which operates the Singpass system, put up a notice on Facebook acknowledging the problem.

“Some users may have encountered an error message when accessing digital services with #Singpass. We are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later,” the agency said, noting it will provide an update when service resumes.

Access problems surfaced on the CDC voucher redemption website as early as 12:30pm. It showed a yellow banner prompting users who tried to log in with Singpass to try again later if they were unable to claim their vouchers.

A service disruption pop-up message is also shown on the Singpass mobile app, informing users of possible difficulties they might experience accessing digital services using the app.

Checks by ST showed that some government agency websites, such as Central Provident Fund, Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore and HealthHub, could still be accessed with Singpass.

The problem started to surface at around 11.30am and stretched across lunch hour.
Some S'poreans could not access SingPass for about an hour

SINGPASScdc vouchers