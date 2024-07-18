Teen who led LTA officer in fatal chase handed 7th charge

LTA enforcement officer Zdulfika Ahakasah crashed his motorcycle while chasing a teenage motorcyclist near an expressway exit on June 4, and later died in hospital.

The teenager involved in a motorcycle chase with a Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer on June 4 that led to the officer’s accident and death was handed his seventh charge on July 18.

The 18-year-old is accused of giving up details of his Singpass account to an unknown person on messaging platform Telegram some time in 2023.

He had allegedly been promised loans of $300 for his details. It was not stated in court if he eventually received the money.

His six other charges involve multiple traffic offences, possession of a weapon and consumption of drugs.

He cannot be named as he was 17 years old when he allegedly consumed methamphetamine on Aug 7, 2023. Those below 18 are protected under the Children and Young Persons Act.

His case will be heard again on Aug 15.

On July 18, he asked the court for a bail review because his mother was at home alone. The teenager, who is currently in remand, appeared via a video link.

The prosecution said he had not been given bail as he had previously failed to report to the Central Narcotics Bureau while on bail.

The judge granted the teen a bail review on July 22.

On June 4, the teen was riding a motorcycle on the Seletar Expressway when LTA enforcement officer Zdulfika Ahakasah ordered him to stop.

The teen was on the run at the time after he allegedly consumed methamphetamine in 2023.

Instead of stopping as ordered, he cut across two lanes and a divider on the expressway in a dangerous manner, swerving and cutting into the path of a lorry.

Mr Zdulfika gave chase closely behind before crashing his motorcycle into a road divider. He later died of his injuries in hospital.

When the teen was handed six charges two days after the accident, he told the court: “I gambled my life as much as he gambled his. The death, I may be one of the contributing factors for the death, but I am not to be blamed.”