Cement mixer truck catches fire in Boon Lay

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident took place at about 8am on July 30.

The cab of a cement mixer truck caught fire at about 8am on July 30 in Boon Lay.

No casualties were reported in the incident that took place near Block 209 Boon Lay Place.

Mr Chen, a 73-year-old retiree, told Lianhe Zaobao he was having breakfast when he heard a loud noise. He rushed to his window and saw smoke coming from a burning vehicle.

"I thought it was a garbage truck that was on fire, but it turned out to be a cement mixer burning near the overhead bridge," he said.

"Good thing the firefighters arrived quickly and brought the fire under control within a few minutes. It would have been disastrous had the fire spread to the overhead bridge."

Several residents of Block 209 told the Chinese daily they saw the driver get out of the truck and ran to a safe distance away from the burning vehicle.