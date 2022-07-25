 Charity platform Giving.sg alerts public to phishing e-mails, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
Singapore

Charity platform Giving.sg alerts public to phishing e-mails

Charity platform Giving.sg alerts public to phishing e-mails
Giving.sg said its database has not been compromised and that it is working on its security processes.PHOTO: ST FILE
Osmond Chia
Jul 25, 2022 08:15 pm

Members of the public have been warned not to give away any credit card information and personal details to fraudsters posing as charity platform Giving.sg after a spate of phishing e-mails were flagged.

In a Facebook post on Monday evening (July 25), the charity, which is run by the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC), said that the Giving.sg database has not been compromised and that it is working on its security processes.

The authorities have also been alerted and investigations are under way, said NVPC, which promotes charity work between non-profit organisations, companies and public sector agencies.

Some 625 charities use the Giving.sg platform to raise funds and it is the leading national digital giving service.

NVPC urged the public not to key in personal details into unverified web pages and to look out for bogus sites with suspicious URLs and messages with poor spelling - a telltale sign that a source is fake.

The scam alert comes after Giving.sg received a record $95.5 million last year in donations - the largest sum collected since it was started by the NVPC in 2010.

Mr Nur Hazeem Abdul Nasser uses social media campaigns to fight social stigma faced by elderly tissue paper sellers.
Singapore

Two S'pore students win international award for NGOs

Related Stories

Citi Singapore donates more than $152,000 to charity concert ChildAid

Exemplary Father Award winner helped his daughter progress in school

Winning bid for Warren Buffett charity lunch: $26.5m

The Straits Times has contacted the centre for further details.

Those who have received a suspicious e-mail can contact hello@giving.sg

 

We are aware that some members of the public have received attempted phishing emails masquerading as Giving.sg donation...

Posted by NVPC - Towards a City of Good on Monday, July 25, 2022
More On This Topic
How you can stop scams: Find out more
Can you spot a scam? Find out how well you know 6 common scams in S'pore

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

charitiesCYBER SECURITYcrime

Osmond Chia

Read articles by Osmond Chia