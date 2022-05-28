Chemical leak in Gambas Crescent, 20 people evacuated

SCDF firefighters noted the presence of chlorine gas within a rubbish compactor room on the ground floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) sent in firefighters to tackle a chemical leak in Sembawang on Saturday (May 28).

The incident happened at an industrial building, Nordcom II.

SCDF said in a Facebook post that it received a call for assistance at 2 Gambas Crescent at about 7.15am.

Its firefighters used chemical detectors and noted the presence of chlorine gas within a rubbish compactor room on the ground floor.

The firefighters used a water jet to dilute the vapours surrounding the room.

Two blower fans were deployed to contain the vapours within the room.

The air outside the affected room remained safe, SCDF said.

As a precautionary measure, it evacuated about 20 people from the premises.

There were no reported injuries.

Chlorine is used to disinfect water and is part of the sanitation process for industrial waste and sewage.

Exposure to high levels of chlorine gas causes nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath and chest pain, among other symptoms.

In 2016, seven people, including two SCDF officers, were taken to hospital after a chlorine gas leak off Tuas.

They had difficulty breathing and developed eye irritation, and were taken to hospital for exposure to chlorine vapour, which is corrosive.

In 2006, a chlorine gas leak at a Safra clubhouse in Telok Blangah Way caused many adults and children to vomit.

About 50 people, including 23 children, were taken to three hospitals where they were treated for breathlessness, nausea and irritation to the eyes and throat.

They were also hosed down from head to toe with soap and water to remove all traces of chlorine from their bodies and clothes.