China tourist insists on eating hawker meal before paying

The middle-aged tourist, who is from China, ordered $3.60 worth of food but insisted on paying only after finishing his meal.

A heated dispute erupted at a Chinatown Complex hawker stall after a tourist refused to pay for his meal before eating, insisting it was customary in his hometown to pay post-meal.

The incident unfolded around noon on Sept 8 at a second-storey economy rice stall in the bustling hawker centre.

"I was having my lunch when I saw this man refuse to pay for his food after ordering," said 74-year-old eyewitness Zheng.

The stall owner, 34-year-old Yu, told Shin Min Daily News that the middle-aged tourist, who was from China, ordered $3.60 worth of food but insisted on paying only after finishing his meal.

"He said people in his hometown always pay only after eating," claimed Mr Yu.

"He even pointed to his sling bag and said he had money. I saw him eating at the table beside my stall and thought I’d let him be."

However, the situation escalated when the tourist returned to the stall, asking for more rice and dishes.

"I asked him to pay for the initial order first before he could add more food,” said Mr Yu.

"But he still refused, repeating that he had money. I'd never encountered such a situation before. I told him he was affecting my business and I would call the police.”

According to Mr Yu, the tourist then challenged him to call the police but later attempted to leave the scene.

“He even tried to call the police himself," Mr Yu recalled.

"About five minutes later, he tried to walk away. Luckily, my wife saw him and quickly stopped him. The police also arrived at that moment and spoke with him."

Following police mediation, Mr Yu said an officer told him that the tourist had just arrived in Singapore that day. The officer then took a $10 note from the man’s bag and gave it to Mr Yu.

“The police asked if I wanted to continue serving him, but I didn't want anything to do with him anymore, so I refused," Mr Yu said.

"I gave him the change."

The tourist was subsequently taken away by the police.