Chinatown's Overseas Emporium shuts down after more than 50 years

In 1971, Overseas Emporium opened at People Park Complex, offering more than 20,000 sq ft of shopping space.

On Nov 17, it put up the shutters, marking the end of an era for what used to be one of the biggest Chinese emporiums in Singapore.

From winter clothing to bird's nest, Overseas Emporium was a one-stop shopping destination.

Mr Guo, a regular customer who is in his 70s, told Shin Min Daily News he bought a pair of shoes and pieces of jade on the last day.

"Overseas Emporium has a very long history and I have been coming here to shop for many years," he said.

"I feel sad that it is closing."

Mr Chai, who is in his 60s, had been patronising the emporium since the 1970s.

"I remember it used to be a two-storey store. I come here for Chinese goods."

Another regular customer said she was sad to see the emporium go.

"It's a pity there will be one fewer good place to shop at," she lamented.

"Many things here are sold cheaply. I come here to find what I need."

On Nov 18, the area was quiet and the Overseas Emporium shutters remained down.

A worker told the Chinese daily that a travel agency was going to take over the shop space.