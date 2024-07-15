 Going to 'war' with erasers, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Lifestyle

Going to 'war' with erasers

RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
RUSTY RAIL BY AH CHAN
Jul 15, 2024 09:39 am

Long before schoolchildren were given handphones with games on them, imagination was the only limitation to the games kids invented.

Everyday items were often used in the games, from satay sticks to rubber bands.

Erasers eventually joined the collection, played in a game where kids would flip their erasers to land on top of the opponents'.

The flat, rectangular erasers featuring the flags of the world were preferred for the game as the thickness and size helped give the erasers a good balance and prevent it from bouncing off when landing on top of another.

The favourite erasers for the game.PHOTO: AMAZON.SG

Did you have a talisman eraser?

