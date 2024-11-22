IMH launches study to better understand mental health in children

Ms Sharon Chan's eight-year-old daughter Lauren was diagnosed with ADHD in May this year.

Lauren is eight years old and struggles with staying focused.

Her mother Sharon Chan, 42, often received such feedback from Lauren's teachers who subsequently referred Lauren to Early Childhood Development Agency’s (ECDA) Development Support-Learning Support Programme.

In May this year, Lauren was diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

In recognition of the rise of mental health conditions among children like Lauren, the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) has launched the Building Resilience And interVention (Brave) study.

The nationwide study aims to gain a deeper understanding of mental health and neuro-development in children and adolescents.

Brave is geared towards children born between 2007 and 2016 and is part of a 10-year project designed to support and track the development of youth mental health through a phased approach.

It focuses on screening and diagnosis as well as establishing the prevalence of four common conditions seen at IMH Child Guidance clinics: autism spectrum disorder (ASD), ADHD, anxiety and depression.

IMH CEO and Brave co-investigator Daniel Fung shared that the study will give insights unique to the Singaporean environment.

“To help us understand what young people need for good mental health, we need to study risks and strengths in the children and their environment and understand these in the context of a growing child," he said at the launch of the study.

Brave will run until November 2026 in two stages.

In Stage 1, participants will complete a questionnaire that examines their mental health and screens them for the four common conditions.

Participants whose survey results suggest signs of mental health issues will be invited to Stage 2, where they will undergo a comprehensive assessment at IMH’s Child Guidance Clinic to better evaluate if they have any mental health conditions.

Those eligible for the study will receive invitation letters over the next few months, with participation being voluntary and no penalty will be administered should they choose to drop out.

Parents whose child was born between 2007 and 2016 and did not receive a letter but are interested in participating can register at brave.sg