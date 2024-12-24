Chinese national studying at NUS fined for stealing on campus

An NUS student stole cash and valuables worth more than $1,700 from multiple victims at the university sports centre’s swimming pool changing room.

Chinese national Sun Xingyu, 22, committed the offences over nine occasions between January and April.

He was fined $6,800 on Dec 23 after he pleaded guilty to three theft charges. Six other charges were considered during sentencing.

Cash and valuables worth over $1,500 were later recovered, and he has made restitution of $150.

State Prosecuting Officer (SPO) Teo Keng Beng said that one of Sun’s victims went to the changing room at around 3.30pm on March 11 and placed his bag on a bench before entering the pool.

Sun later stole $50 in cash and a pair of Apple AirPods 3 worth $300 from the 26-year-old victim’s bag.

Sun struck again later that day, this time stealing $50 in cash and a pair of Apple AirPods Max worth around €600 ($847) from a 20-year-old man’s bag.

Both victims, who were also NUS students at the time, then alerted the police.

SPO Teo said that at around 5.30pm on March 15, a 33-year-old research assistant entered the changing room, placed his backpack on a bench and went for a swim.

Sun, who later spotted the unattended bag, stole from it $400 worth of valuables including an Apple battery pack.

The research assistant lodged a police report six days later and Sun was arrested on April 3.

The Straits Times has contacted NUS to find out if Sun is still a student there.

For each theft charge, an offender can be jailed for up to three years and fined.