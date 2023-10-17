Chinese tourist says service staff in S'pore very unfriendly; netizens blame the stress and heat

Encountered rude service in Singapore? You ain’t the first.

One tourist felt the attitudes of service staff here paled in comparison even to Malaysia.

The man, a tourist from China, shared his thoughts in a TikTok video, where he cited public transport drivers and ice cream sellers as some examples of “temperamental service staff”.

Known as “Teacher Gogo” on TikTok, he said he found the attitude of Chinese service staff in Singapore, especially those in small businesses, to be sub-par, claiming they were short-tempered and unwilling to even interact with customers beyond the minimum.

He said the attitude of Malaysia’s Chinese service staff, on the other hand, was more cheerful and welcoming.

He then asked if he was the only one who felt this way – to which most netizens agreed with his sentiments.

However, many of them explained that it was understandable, considering the pressures of living and working here, what with the high cost of living and hot weather.

It's true. The hot weather turns even the best of us into grumps.