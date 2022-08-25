Chope-ing tables in Japan? You can leave your phones instead of tissue packs

If Singaporeans are still unsure over the practice of chope-ing tables at food courts and hawker centres, they might find vindication to do so after watching a video from a Japanese TikToker.

TikTok user matcha_samurai posted a video on Monday (Aug 22) showcasing how it’s a smart – and safe! – way to reserve your table in Japan.

Titled ‘How to save your seat in (a) food court in Japan’, the clip shows the user walking through a food court and pointing out random items left by patrons to reserve tables.

A number of tables have towels on them, while others have bags, tumblers, and even phones.

The TikTok user is amazed by the valuables left unattended: “Look! You (can) just leave your phone on a table.”

He ends the video by saying “Only in Japan”, implying that either this was something unique to the country, or that it’s actually safe there to leave valuable belongings unattended.

Singapore netizens were quick to point out that “chope-ing” was a common practice here as well, introducing the colloquial term to matcha_samurai in the comments.

Some even offered up tips on the practice, such as using tissue packs.

Netizens from other countries also chimed in. One commenter from Malaysia said “things would mysteriously disappear” if they reserved tables that way in the country.

Another comment by someone from the U.S, said she couldn't leave a flower pot outside her home without it going missing.

Yeah, let’s just stick to tissue packs, people.