Online hub for Tampines health, community resources

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli (right) looking at a demonstration of the TampinesCaresGoWhere website on Aug 17.

Nearly 300,000 Tampines residents can find details of resources like clinics, care for the aged and government services that are in their town on a new website.

The North East Community Development Council (CDC) launched TampinesCaresGoWhere with SingHealth on Aug 17 – the first town-specific access platform that brings together such information.

There are 84 healthcare services, such as clinics and rehabilitation centres; nine government agencies, including social service centres; and 24 community services, like family service centres, listed. They are all located within Tampines.

Users of the platform, created in partnership with the Government Technology Agency (GovTech), can enter a postal code or keyword to learn more about the relevant services or resources.

They can filter the search results by groups, ranging from the young to families or seniors.

Mr Desmond Choo, North East District mayor, said: “By providing a centralised platform, we make it easier for everyone to find and use these services. This effort also catalyses collaboration among partners to enhance community support and ensure that everyone gets the care they need.”

SingHealth is the regional health manager for eastern Singapore.

Professor Lee Chien Earn, deputy group chief executive (regional health system) at SingHealth, said working together with the North East CDC, community partners and GovTech on this initiative empowers residents in Tampines to enhance their health and well-being.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, and MP for Tampines GRC, said: “If any other towns would like to replicate this elsewhere, we are happy to help.”

When asked how the website will be able to serve residents like seniors who are less comfortable with technology, he added that the one-stop access platform is useful for caregivers to seek help for seniors.

A spokesperson for the North East CDC said brochures with information on the services will be available at Our Tampines Hub and community centres in Tampines. Residents can also go to the community centres if they need help accessing healthcare and community services and government agencies, the spokesperson added.

Information technology executive Karen Tan, 65, said though she is familiar with the area, she welcomes the website because it is specific to Tampines. “It is more direct and quicker than going to Google,” she noted.

Coinciding with the launch of the website is the Healthier Together @ Tampines event at Our Tampines Hub on Aug 17 and 18, from 10am to 8pm.

Visitors can get fall risk and functional health screenings and visit stalls selling health-related products and services, as well as booths catering to children, young working adults, families and people with disabilities.