Claim your $300 CDC vouchers starting June 25

Singaporean households can claim their $300 CDC vouchers starting June 25.

This is in addition to the $500 CDC vouchers given out on Jan 3, bringing the total to $800 CDC vouchers in 2024.

The process for claiming and spending the vouchers remains the same. Only one household member with a Singpass account needs to claim the vouchers on behalf of the entire household.

Go to go.gov.sg/cdcv, select CDC Vouchers Scheme 2024 (June), and login with Singpass to claim the vouchers.

Singaporean households that have yet to claim their January vouchers can continue to do so via the same website at go.gov.sg/cdcv.

Both sets of CDC vouchers 2024 are valid till Dec 31.

Once claimed, the applicant will receive an SMS with a unique voucher link from RedeemSG (before July 1) or gov.sg (from July 1), which can then be shared with other household members.

The SMS links for January and June vouchers are different.

For more information on the CDC Vouchers Scheme 2024 (June), go to vouchers.cdc.gov.sg