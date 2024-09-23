Cleaner disarms worker in standoff on her birthday

The incident, which saw the employee brandishing a chopper, has left other hawkers shaken but full of praise for the woman's quick thinking and courage.

A 69-year-old cleaner found herself in the middle of a heated dispute at Block 90 Whampoa Drive Food Centre, bravely intervening in a fight between a chicken rice stall owner and his employee.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the conflict erupted on the evening of Sept 20 when the owner of the Millennium Hainan Chicken Rice stall and his employee became embroiled in a heated argument, allegedly over salary issues.

The altercation escalated rapidly, with the employee grabbing a chopper and pursuing the fleeing stall owner.

It was then that the cleaner, Madam Zheng, stepped in. Witness videos show Madam Zheng chasing after the employee, who was wielding the chopper, and successfully persuading him to return to the stall.

However, the employee remained visibly agitated.

In a remarkable display of bravery, Madam Zheng knelt before him and pleaded for him to calm down, ultimately diffusing the tense situation.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Madam Zheng, who celebrated her birthday that day, downplayed her actions, simply stating that she did what she felt was right.

"I heard a commotion and went to see what was happening," she explained. "Then I saw the chicken rice stall owner running away with the employee chasing him with a chopper.”

Madam Zheng shared that she was relieved the stall owner managed to outrun his employee, narrowly escaping harm.

Determined to de-escalate the situation, she followed the employee back to the stall, pleading with him to put down the chopper.

Her actions were driven by a sense of responsibility, particularly because she had previously worked for the stall owner.

"I wanted to help him and prevent anyone from getting hurt,” she revealed, adding that her own safety and pride were not a concern at the time.

Reflecting on the incident, she mused: “It was my birthday that day, so it was bound to be unforgettable. I guess this is my birthday present to myself.”

While other hawkers admitted to being frightened by the ordeal, they were unanimous in their praise for Madam Zheng's courage and quick thinking.