Cleaner jailed for filming colleague changing clothes

A man employed as a cleaner who planted a camera in the changing room of his female colleagues for his own viewing pleasure was only caught after the recording device started blinking red due to low battery, catching the attention of his victim.

On Sept 2, Sul Ahmad, 51, admitted to recording his colleague without her consent on eight separate occasions over 12 days in October 2023.

He did this by placing a pair of spectacles that came with a concealed built-in camera and memory card in the women’s changing room.

The company and place of incident cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims.

During sentencing, District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz said Sul had abused the trust of his colleagues by recording them in the changing room.

He was sentenced to seven months’ jail after pleading guilty to one voyeurism charge. Two similar charges were taken into consideration.

“The invasion of the victim’s privacy is not minor. The videos capture her in her undergarments and her face was clearly visible,” said the judge.

She added that the acts were highly premeditated, as Sul had intentionally purchased the recording device and thought about where to place it to take video recordings of his colleagues.

“This was not a one-off event but a series of events that occurred on eight occasions. Furthermore, there are two similar charges which involve two other women,” the judge said.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Delicia Tan said Sul would view the video recordings from the memory card on the spectacles through his mobile phone and retain the videos for his own viewing pleasure.

The prosecutor said that on Oct 27, 2023, the victim was changing out of her work uniform when she saw a bright red flashing light coming from a pair of spectacles left on a small cupboard in the room.

The glasses had been placed in such a manner that the lenses would face her as she was changing out of her work clothes.

She reported the matter to a manager after she noticed a built-in camera in the frame of the glasses. The manager also noticed a memory card hidden within the frame.

Another female employee was asked to help view the footage from the card, and confirmed the victim had been filmed changing.

She added that Sul had also been recorded placing the glasses in the changing room.

Sul realised he had been caught when he returned to retrieve the glasses but found they were missing. Later that day, he sent messages to apologise to the victim.

Those found guilty of voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years and caned.