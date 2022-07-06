COE premiums hit all-time high of $110,524 in Open category

COE premiums hit an all-time high of $110,524 in the Open category on July 6.

Certificates of entitlement (COE) premiums hit an all-time high of $110,524 in the Open category at the latest tender exercise that closed on Wednesday (July 6).

The premium for Open category COE, which tends to be used to register larger cars, rose by 5.9 per cent from $104,400 at the last tender. The previous record was $110,500, set in 1994.

Premiums also rose across all other categories. The COE premium for cars with engines smaller than 1,600cc and 130bhp, and fully electric vehicles (EVs) with up to 110 kilowatts of power, went up from $74,989 to $78,001 - a 4 per cent increase.

For cars with larger engines, as well as more powerful EVs, the premium was $107,800, up 1.7 per cent from $106,001.

Motorcycle COEs rose from $10,302 to $10,889, an increase of 5.7 per cent.

Commercial vehicle COEs went up by 1.9 per cent from $53,002 to $54,001.