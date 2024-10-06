Damaged pipe that flooded parts of Marine Parade fixed

PUB said that the pipe had been fixed at 4.40pm and the leftmost lane of Still Road South, towards Eunos Link, re-opened to traffic.

A damaged underground pipe in Marine Parade was fixed more than a day after water flowing through it flooded surrounding areas.

On Oct 4 morning, a contractor accidentally hit the potable water pipe in Still Road South while working on a lift shaft on a pedestrian overhead bridge, resulting in muddy water spreading to roads, common areas and a playground.

The water also flooded and damaged a lift pit at Block 67 Marine Drive, making it unusable, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, an MP for the area, said in an Oct 4 Facebook post.

In an Oct 5 Facebook post, national water agency PUB said that the pipe was fixed at 4.40pm and the leftmost lane of Still Road South, towards Eunos Link, reopened to traffic.

It said: “Emergency repairs were conducted since yesterday afternoon and throughout the night to rectify the damage to the water pipe.”

This involved stabilising the excavation pit and further digging to allow workers to access and replace the damaged part of the pipe, PUB added.

Mr Tan said in a separate Facebook post on Oct 5 that the void decks at Blocks 66 and 67 Marine Drive, and the pedestrian overhead bridge had been cleaned up.

The bridge has since been reopened for use, he added.

PUB had earlier said it will investigate further into the flooding incident and follow up with enforcement action.

The Land Transport Authority said then it would work with its contractor to review the incident to identify the cause and any necessary remedial actions.