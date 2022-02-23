 COE premiums surge in latest round of bidding, Latest Singapore News - The New Paper
COE premiums surge in latest round of bidding

This was the first bidding exercise after Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced higher taxes for luxury cars during his Budget speech last Friday.ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG
Lee Nian Tjoe, Senior Transport Correspondent
Feb 23, 2022 04:57 pm

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for larger cars surged past $90,000 in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 23).

Premiums for cars above 1,600cc and 130bhp rose to $93,590, 8.7 per cent above the $86,102 in the previous exercise. The last time that premiums in this category breached the $90,000 mark was back in February 2013.

Open category COE, which can be used for all vehicle types except motorcycles, followed closely. It hit $93,102, which was 7 per cent above the previous $87,000.

Premiums for small cars up to 1,600cc and 130hp rose to $63,000, a 3.7 per cent increase from $60,761.

Commercial vehicle COE ended at $46,501, 5.7 per cent above the $44,001 achieved in the last exercise.

The bidding exercise was the first under the new reduced quota.
COE premiums for small cars rise above $60,000

Motorcycle COE premiums continued their sustained high to hit $10,589, up 5.8 per cent from the $10,010 before.

The next COE bidding exercise closes on March 9.

Category Current COE premium ($) Previous COE premium ($)
A - Car (1,600cc & below) 63,000 60,761
B - Car (above 1,600cc) 93,590     86,102
C - Goods vehicle & bus 46,501 44,001
D - Motorcycle 10,589 10,010
E - Open 93,102     87,000
