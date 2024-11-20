Cat A COE price falls 10% to $89,889; premiums down in most categories

This is the third consecutive tender exercise where the price of a Category A COE has fallen.

Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums dropped across all categories except commercial vehicles on Nov 20, with the price of a certificate for smaller cars tumbling by $10,000 to reach $89,889.

This is a 10 per cent drop and the third consecutive tender exercise where the price of a Category A COE has fallen. It is also the biggest drop for the category - meant for smaller and less powerful cars and electric vehicles (EVs) - since the first tender exercise in January, when the price of a Category A certificate fell by $19,990.

The premium for a Category B COE, used to register larger and more powerful cars and EVs, dipped 2.7 per cent to $105,081, from $108,001 previously.

The price of an Open category (Category E) COE ended at $107,501 – 1.4 per cent lower than the $109,000 recorded two weeks ago. Such certificates can be used to register any vehicle type other than motorcycles, but are almost always used for bigger and more powerful cars.

The price of a motorcycle (Category D) COE declined by 4.6 per cent to $8,669, from $9,089 at the previous tender.

The commercial vehicle (Category C) COE premium bucked the trend, rising 1 per cent to $69,000, from $68,340 two weeks ago.

A COE is needed to register a vehicle for use in Singapore.