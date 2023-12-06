ComfortDelGro raises flagdown fare by 50 cents

The evening peak hour will also be extended by an hour.

Starting 6am on Dec 13, flagdown fare for ComfortDelGro taxis, excluding limousine taxis, will be increased by 50 cents and a 1 cent increase for distances and waiting time fares.

This is to help cabbies defray higher operating cost due to rising fuel prices, high inflation and the impending Goods & Service Tax (GST) hike, according to the company's statement on Dec 6.

Flagdown fares for limousine taxis will follow its Nov 30 revision while distances and waiting time fares will increase from 35 cents to 35 cents.

Based on the revised fare structure, the estimated fare for a 10km off-peak trip in a regular taxi will be cost $14.74 – an increase from $13.80.

The evening peak hour surcharge will be extended by an hour, covering 5pm to 11.59pm every day including public holidays. A new peak hour surcharge will also be implemented from 10am to 1.59pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

ComfortDelGro’s Taxi Business CEO Tommy Tan said: "This carefully considered move to update our fare structure is necessary. It ensures that our cabbies receive fair earnings with the rising cost of operations."

To support its cabbies, ComfortDelGro has provided rental waivers since the outbreak of the pandemic in April 2020 and continues to provide a 10 per cent rental waiver today.