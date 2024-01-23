Cabby who allegedly shoved private-hire driver charged with performing rash act

Tok Wee Hoong is accused of pushing Mr Allan Wong while on the PIE, causing him to fall backwards into a drain.

A man who allegedly shoved a private-hire driver, causing him to fall into a drain, was charged in court on Jan 23 with causing hurt by performing a rash act.

Tok Wee Hoong, 53, who was then a CityCab driver, is accused of pushing Mr Allan Wong, 59, on the Pan Island Expressway towards Changi at around 5.20am on Sept 25, 2023.

According to court documents, Mr Wong fell backwards, hit a road divider and ended up in a drain.

In a 20-second video posted on citizen journalism site Stomp in September 2023, a man can be seen standing near the open driver’s side door of a yellow CityCab taxi and addressing somebody inside the vehicle.

The taxi surges forward with the door still open before coming to a stop. The driver then steps out and pushes the man, who falls over.

In an earlier statement, Mrs Grace Wu, from transportation company ComfortDelGro which owns CityCab, said the group does not take this incident lightly and will be taking disciplinary action against the taxi driver.

The Straits Times has reached out to ComfortDelGro on Jan 23 to find out if Tok is still with the firm.

Tok’s case has been adjourned to Feb 15.

Offenders convicted of causing hurt to another person by performing a rash act can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.