Commemorative LKY100 coins available for walk-in exchange at banks from Dec 4

The public can go to any of 142 participating bank branches from Dec 4 to 31 to exchange for LKY100 coins, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Nov 22.

This includes those who did not apply online earlier, or want more of the coins.

There are more than 700,000 coins available for this walk-in exchange, said MAS.

The gold-coloured $10 coin commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of Singapore’s founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, and is a legal tender minted in aluminium bronze.

One side of the coin features a portrait of Mr Lee, along with the Marina Barrage and the Raffles Place financial district skyline. The other side features the Singapore coat of arms, along with a dual latent image that shows Mr Lee’s birth year “1923” when viewed from one angle, and his 100th birth anniversary “2023” when viewed from another angle.

The MAS said previously that it had minted four million LKY100 coins in total, with only those who had successfully applied for the coin being able to collect them from Sept 4.

The public should bring their NRIC, passport or work pass from the walk-in exchange from Dec 4.

MAS said there is no limit to the number of coins that can be exchanged, but it is subject to stock availability at the bank branches.

Those who applied earlier, but have not collected the coins, are reminded to do so by Dec 3, the authority added.

More information can be found at https://go.gov.sg/lky100coin.