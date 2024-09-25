Commonwealth BTO works damage pipe, disrupt water supply

Some Commonwealth residents had their water supply disrupted temporarily on Sept 24, after a water pipe was damaged during construction works for a Build-To-Order project.

In separate Facebook posts on the same day, the HDB and national water agency PUB said the incident happened in the evening while works were ongoing for Tanglin Halt Courtyard.

As a result, households on the lower floors of several surrounding HDB blocks had their water supply disrupted, including Blocks 89, 90, 91 Tanglin Halt Road, Block 88 Tanglin Halt multi-storey car park, Block 48A Tanglin Halt Market, and Blocks 47 to 54 Commonwealth Drive.

Service crew from PUB isolated the pipe leak, and two water wagons were dispatched to Block 49 Tanglin Halt to provide temporary water supply for affected residents.

Mineral water was also distributed to affected units by HDB’s contractor, said the Housing Board.

“Water supply was restored at 8pm and repair works are ongoing,” PUB said.

“PUB is investigating the cause of the pipe leak and if necessary, will follow up with enforcement action.”