Community fridge founder recalls being so broke, she cooked spoilt meat

Madam Marlina Yased started a community fridge initiative offering free food for her neighbours in need.

In 2002, divorcee Marlina Yased had nothing left to cook for her five children other than the bag of chicken sitting in her kitchen sink.

But the chicken had gone bad and was all slimy as her fridge was spoilt.

"I did something crazy," the 46-year-old admitted to Berita Harian in an episode of its podcast series No Tapis.

"I used dishwashing soap to get rid of the slime on the chicken and cooked the meat."

Not only has she lived to tell the tale, but Madam Marlina founded a community fridge that is supporting about 200 families in Lengkok Bahru.

Started in May 2023, the fridge outside her two-room flat offers free food, such as vegetables, frozen meat and seafood, to her neighbours in need.

"The food rations they receive are at times insufficient, so what we offer is 'emergency supply' to help tide them over during difficult times such as between pay cheques," explained Madam Marlina, who has since remarried.

Her Healthy You And Me initiative also supplies milk packets to school-going children to encourage them to attend school. Madam Marlina also gives away little tokens, such as packets of biscuits, to the children who do not skip school.

About 10 supporters contribute to the fridge's supplies.

Madam Marlina hopes to raise awareness on the initiative through her TikTok account @healthyyouandmelb and motivate others to help families in need.

"It is not easy to start an initiative but don't give up," she shared.

"We will forget the challenges when we see the happiness in the people we help."