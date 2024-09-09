Walk 1km and $1 will be donated to President’s Challenge

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam receiving a cheque of $250,000 from Ms Low Yen Ling (centre), Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, and Trade and Industry, and People’s Association assistant chief executive Jeanie Tan.

Every step you take would not only keep you fit, but would also make a contribution to a local charity.

A community campaign launched on Sept 8 will feature a series of brisk-walking and running events, where every kilometre walked or run by participants will see $1 donated. The initiative, which will last till Nov 30, is organised by the People’s Association Youth Movement (PAYM) and Community Sports Networks in support of President’s Challenge 2024.

Participants can download a dedicated app that will track and record their steps as part of the PA Cares @ President’s Challenge 2024 campaign, said the People’s Association (PA) in a press statement.

PA, which has supported the President’s Challenge since 2001, will be pledging $250,000 to the initiative in 2024. PA has raised over $6.9 million since it began supporting the President’s Challenge. The Challenge is a national movement led by the President, to build a caring and cohesive society by raising funds. It now supports 65 organisations through the monies raised.

On Sept 8, the campaign kicked off with an “inclusive walk” that involved donors, grassroots volunteers and beneficiaries.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam attended the event as the guest of honour, where he flagged off the mass walk and joined more than 1,000 participants in clocking their first steps for the campaign.

In its statement, PA said: “By turning everyday activities into opportunities for giving, PA aims to create a ripple effect of compassion across Singapore, demonstrating how each small individual action can collectively make a significant impact on those in need.”

Mr Jeffrey Lee, chairman of the 24th term PAYM Council, said the campaign will engage with diverse groups to foster understanding.

“It is inspiring to witness how our small actions can have such a significant impact, truly embodying the spirit of neighbours looking out for one another. This is more than just an event; it is a movement towards a stronger, more caring Singapore,” he added.

Speaking at the event, Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth, as well as Trade and Industry, said the PA grassroots organisations will build on the momentum from the launch on Sept 8 to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

“This support will enable our benefiting organisations to continue their excellent work for their clients and residents,” she added.

PAYM and Community Sports Networks islandwide will also rally the community by organising virtual walks and runs to encourage more residents to participate in this fund-raising effort, she said.

“The spirit of the President’s Challenge goes beyond fund raising. It is also about fostering caring and inclusive communities where we feel a sense of belonging and value, regardless of age, ability or background.”