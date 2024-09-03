Confrontation between restaurant workers gets physical

Ms Chen said she was pressed against a wall by her colleague.

CCTV footage from the restaurant showed the two workers arguing in a corner.

A part-time restaurant worker claimed she was pushed up against a wall by her colleague during an argument, causing her to suffer bruises on her right arm.

Ms Chen, a 26-year-old student, told Shin Min Daily News that she worked part-time at Sanpoutei Ramen at Holland Village.

In the incident happened at the restaurant in late-July, she had a conflict with one of her colleagues while she was packing a customer's order.

However, since there were many diners in the restaurant, they did not argue immediately.

At about 11am, Ms Chen tried to communicate with her colleague but it unexpectedly turned into a conflict.

"She was not aware of the conversation between the customer and me," she said.

"Since we were both part-time employees, I questioned her tone towards me and her work attitude."

This was when the colleague, whom Ms Chen described as a tall person, reportedly pushed her into a corner, grabbed her hands and pressed her against the wall.

Ms Chen claimed she had difficulty breaking free, so she shouted for help from her other colleagues.

As a result of the confrontation, she had to pay $170 for medical treatment of her injuries, which included bruises on her right arm.

She added that her colleague had yet to apologise to her and accused her of being the first to attack, claiming her chest was scratched.

Ms Chen told the Chinese daily that she had not had any prior disputes with her colleagues since she started working.

The police confirmed a report of the incident was made.

The restaurant's assistant manager said an internal investigation was under way and the restaurant issued a stern warning to Ms Chen's colleague.

"We provided Ms Chen with CCTV footage of the store as requested," Mr Wang told Shin Min Daily News.

"The HR department is also communicating with her and will be reimbursing her medical expenses."