Construction worker struck by falling steel frame, dies

A construction worker died after he was struck by a steel frame structure at a worksite in Pioneer.

The incident took place in 14 Benoi Sector at around 4.15pm on Aug 16, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said in response to The Straits Times’ queries.

The 40-year-old Bangladeshi worker was hit by a steel frame structure which fell during a crane lifting operation. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic, said the spokesperson.

The occupier of the worksite is SH Design & Build, and the worker’s employer is Range Construction. The project developer is TL Development. All three companies were incorporated in Singapore.

ST has contacted SH Design & Build for more information.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident at about 4.50pm.

The police said they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

MOM is investigating the incident and has instructed the worksite’s occupier to stop all lifting activities at the premises.

“As a general safety measure, all lifting operations must be carried out in accordance to established lifting plans,” said the MOM spokesperson, adding that the loads must not be lifted over people.

In 2023, there were 36 workplace fatalities, with 18 deaths reported in the construction sector, according to MOM’s annual workplace safety and health report.