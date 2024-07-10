Content creator offered $8k to pose in smut photoshoot

In June 2021, content creator Valerie Tan shared on TikTok that she was offered $9,000 to pose in a three-hour photoshoot in which 60 men – six at a time "so it won't feel overwhelming" – would ejaculate on her.

The person, who signed off his message with the name Derrick, admitted that the photos were meant for his private collection.

More than 10 other women commented on the video that they, too, were approached with the same request.

Fast forward to a few years later and a similar request has resurfaced from a "photographer" going by the name Gavin Choo.

Ms Lai Yi Jing, 21, posted a cautionary video on TikTok in which she shared screengrabs of the exchange between her and Choo.

In an e-mail dated June 27, he claimed he was a photographer and offered to pay Ms Lai $8,000 to pose "clothed" in a two-hour photoshoot for a project that had a unique concept.

Intrigued, she asked him for more details about the photoshoot.

Just like the exchange in 2021, Choo said Ms Lai was to wear a crop top and tennis skirt. There would be 50 men in the photoshoot but they were to take turns in groups of five "so the room won't feel too overcrowded or overwhelming".

In what appeared to be an attempt to convince Ms Lai, Choo assured her that there would be no physical contact at all and that all the male "volunteers" would have to test negative for tests.

It is unknown what kind of tests were required of the "volunteers" whose "only role for the shoot is to provide their sperm".

It is illegal to make or reproduce obscene films in Singapore, even if they are not intended for distribution or exhibition to the public. Offenders can be fined up to $40,000 and/or jailed for up to two years.

Ms Lai told TNP she had not filed a police report and did not intend to do so.

She explained: "In a similar situation in 2021, a police report was made and the man was issued a warning. So I feel there is no point in lodging a police report now."