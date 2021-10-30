Cop hit by reversing car: Driver who fled caught in under 4 hours

The driver is also being investigated for drug-related offences and offences under the Road Traffic Act.

SINGAPORE - The driver of a vehicle that reversed and allegedly knocked a Traffic Police (TP) officer off his motorcycle was caught in less than four hours.

The 37-year-old man had fled after patrolling TP officers tried to stop him in Upper Paya Lebar Road on Thursday.

He will be charged this morning with voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty.

Speaking about the incident during a press conference yesterday, officers from TP and Bedok Police Division said the driver was eventually caught after abandoning the car he was driving.

Officers caught him in a coffee shop in Yishun Street 51 within four hours, using police cameras and video analytics.

The driver is also being investigated for drug-related offences and offences under the Road Traffic Act. He was also wanted by the police for cheating.

During the pursuit, the driver is believed to also have collided into the rear of an unknown vehicle in MacPherson Road, before continuing to flee in the car, said the police.

The driver had caused a TP officer, Senior Staff Sergeant Haidil Osman, to jump off his motorcycle during the pursuit.

The police said: "The car suddenly reversed against the flow of traffic and purportedly collided into the oncoming second TP officer who was pursuing behind the said car. The said officer managed to jump off his motorcycle in the nick of time and avoided serious injuries.

"After the collision, the car purportedly continued to reverse without stopping and made an illegal U-turn before speeding off."

A passenger in the car, a 34-year-old man, was arrested for allegedly using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty. He was caught standing by the car in Geylang East Central and was uncooperative when officers engaged him.

The man allegedly raised his voice and pushed officers at the scene. Necessary force was used to restrain the man, said the police. They added that he is also being investigated for disorderly behaviour.

Another man, 22, was arrested after investigations showed that he had allegedly rented the car involved and allowed the 37-year-old, who did not have a valid driving licence, to drive it.

For permitting someone to drive without a valid licence, first-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to three years or both.

Repeat offenders face a fine of up to $20,000, a jail term of up to six years or both.

For voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty, the 37-year-old driver can be jailed for up to seven years, fined or caned.

The offence of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty carries a jail term of up to four years, a fine or both.