Cops probe man trying to open another motorist’s locked door

In the video, the driver of the Volkswagen is observed yanking at the door handle multiple times, before banging his hand on the window at the driver’s side.PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM SG ROAD VIGILANTE - SGRV/FACEBOOK
Wong Shiying
Jun 14, 2023 02:18 pm

Police are investigating an incident of road rage that took place at Jalan Bahagia on May 29.

In a video that was posted on SG Road Vigilante’s Facebook page on June 12, the driver of a Volkswagen Touran can be seen aggressively trying to open the locked door of another vehicle, after alighting from his.

It appeared the man was unhappy that the driver of that vehicle had attempted to cut into his lane as the latter approached road works.

In the video, the driver of the Volkswagen is observed yanking at the door handle multiple times, before banging his hand on the window at the driver’s side, while yelling angrily.

Ironically, about eight months earlier in September 2022, a Volkswagen Touran with the same number plate was filmed dangerously cutting in front of a police vehicle along the Pan Island Expressway.

The police vehicle jerked from the impact of having to hit the brakes hard, to avoid colliding into the Volkswagen.

An investigation of this incident is ongoing as well, said the police.

12jun2023 #SKN52X vw tourun cutting off other vehicle ok, but when closed to get cut off . road rage

