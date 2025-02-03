Couple making food delivery escape PMA that catches fire

The rider swiftly retrieved a spare battery and moved away before the PMA caught fire.

Aljunied grassroots adviser Shamsul Kamar on Feb 1 shared on Facebook that a personal mobility aid caught fire at the carpark of Block 541 Bedok North Street 3 the night before.

The couple riding the PMA, who were making a food delivery, had detected a strange smell and dismounted.

"The rider swiftly retrieved a spare battery and moved away before the PMA caught fire," according to Mr Shamsul.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a report of a mobility device fire at 9.20 pm on Jan 31.

No injury was reported.

Preliminary investigations showed that the fire could have started from the battery on the PMA.

Netizen Linda Ng commented on the post: "There are many PMAs of this size in Sengkang and the riders use them to fetch family members."

She added that the riders at times did not heed traffic rules or give way to the elderly pedestrians.

PMAs are designed to be used by people with mobility issues due to medical conditions.