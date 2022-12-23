Couple ready to host family gatherings after flat’s revamp by halfway house residents

Mr Robert Patrick Larence (in white shirt) and Madam Anthony Josephine's flat is the 14th home that has been given a makeover since the project started in 2019.

Madam Anthony Josephine, 71, had always wanted to host a gathering for her 11 brothers and sisters during festive celebrations, but was unable to do so because of the clutter in her Yishun flat.

This Christmas, she believes her wish will come true, following a thorough makeover of her home by residents from Jamiyah Halfway House, a rehabilitation centre for former drug offenders.

“My house was very dark, and because I previously moved from a five-room flat, my furniture was big and I can’t move around much,” she said of the two-room flat she lives in with her husband Robert Patrick Larence, 74.

Six volunteers from the halfway house worked on the flat from Dec 14 to 21 – they got rid of old and bulky furniture, gave it a spring clean, mended broken lighting and window fixtures, installed electrical fittings and applied a fresh coat of paint in the living room and bedroom.

“It’s so spacious now, and the set-up is also brand new,” said Mr Larence, referring to the new two-seater sofa, dining table and ceiling fan that were on the couple’s wish list for the refurbishment.

Madam Josephine said the volunteers were very helpful and gave the couple ideas on ways to decorate the house. They had recommended the colour of the curtains and helped to arrange the dining chairs so the couple have more space to move around the house.

“In my whole life, I think this is the first Christmas where I have been so joyful,” Madam Josephine said.

One of the volunteers, Mr Ali (not his real name), 57, said he was delighted to be able to contribute to the initiative.

“This has enabled me to be closer to the community, and if there are any more chances, I would like to volunteer again,” said the reformed addict, who is undergoing a one-year programme at the halfway house.

The revamp was part of the halfway house’s Project Happiness, a community outreach programme to help low-income families or individuals spruce up their homes ahead of the festive occasions of Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, Deepavali and Christmas.

The couple’s flat is the 14th home that has been given a makeover since the project started in 2019. The cost of the revamp of about $2,000 was sponsored by subcontractors, and logistics and cleaning services firms working with the halfway house.

The bedroom that was spruced up by the volunteers. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Beneficiaries under the project are selected based on their living conditions and their health status. The couple’s plight was highlighted to the halfway house by People’s Association’s Nee Soon Central Constituency Office.

Madam Josephine, who works as a helper at a kindergarten in Woodlands, is the sole breadwinner of the family. Her husband has not been able to work since 2015 following two heart attacks. Both of them also have diabetes and high blood pressure.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim attended the official handover of the revamped flat to the couple.

Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim speaking to the couple. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

He said: “I’m very proud of our friends at the halfway house, where they themselves want to contribute to the community and upon doing it, are satisfied and happy.

“This is something that will strengthen their rehabilitation and reintegration journey.”