Meet Ah Huat, the Indian volunteer at Jalan Bukit Merah

Mention the name "Jayaprabha" and many of the elderly residents in Bukit Merah may not know whom the name is referring to.

But ask for Ah Huat and they will point you to the right person – an Indian retiree.

Mr Jayaprabha, who is of Malayalee descent, is fluent in Mandarin, Malay, Hokkien, Burmese and Hindi.

“'Huat' means luck in Chinese. Many call me that because I help them,” Mr Jayaprabha, who has been volunteering with Queenstown Hock San Zone Residents' Committee for 15 years, told Tamil Murasu.

He spends time with the elderly residents living in the rental flats in the Jalan Bukit Merah area and helps to distribute food packets twice a month.

Mandarin was a language he was familiar with at a young age.

"I love Chinese songs, especially those by Teresa Teng. I cried for days when she died," shared Mr Jayaprabha, adding that he used to fall asleep to Chinese songs as a boy.

Although he himself is considered a senior, the widower feels he is the best person to help other seniors.

“Singapore has a growing population of elderly people. It is seniors like me who can best lend a hand to other seniors,” he said.

“I can't walk as fast as I used to but we can still help one another."