Couple renting JB flat with S'pore IC allegedly steal parcels

A resident said the couple picked out packages as if they were shopping.

CCTV footage showed the man and woman each taking a package and leaving.

A Singaporean couple have been accused of stealing multiple parcels from an apartment at Mount Austin in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

The alleged theft was captured on closed circuit television footage by an Austin Suites resident who shared the footage on social media platform Xiaohongshu on Aug 2.

Several clips showed a man and a woman taking parcels from a basket near the residents' mailboxes.

The clips show a woman squatting down to check the building's mailboxes while the man rummages through one of two baskets filled with parcels and takes one.

The woman then takes a larger shoebox-sized package before they leave the area together.

Ms Shen, 28, told Shin Min Daily News that she had expected to receive a parcel on July 25 but could not find it when she went down to collect it that evening.

"I thought someone could have taken it by mistake and waited a few days to see if it would be returned but when it didn't, I reported it to the building's management," she said.

To her shock, the management showed her CCTV footage on July 29 that revealed a couple taking her two parcels.

"Upon inquiry, I found out the couple had rented a room in the apartment through Airbnb, using a Singapore IC. They had initially planned to rent for a month but checked out on July 28," she said.

Ms Shen added that the stolen parcels mainly contained baby products and that she had shared the incident online to warn the public.

"I also reported the incident to the police, as suggested by the management," she said.

Ms Shen added that the apartment management had put up notices in the elevators after receiving complaints from other residents about missing parcels.

"After I posted about the incident online, other residents contacted me and sent me their own CCTV footage, showing the same couple taking their parcels," she said.

Ms Shen also revealed that residents from other apartments in Johor Bahru had informed her the man had used a Malaysian ID to rent rooms in their apartments and had taken parcels in a similar manner.

"So there are also suspicions about his identity," she said.