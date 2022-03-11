Covid-19 safety measures, community visit limits to be eased for migrant workers living in dorms

The move to streamline safety measures for migrant workers in dorms will kick in from March 15, 2022.

There will no longer be differentiated Covid-19 safety measures for migrant workers living in dormitories here, as the same rules that apply to the wider community will soon apply to such workers too.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Friday (March 11) that the move to streamline these safety measures will kick in from next Tuesday, as it announced an increase in the number of migrant workers who can visit the community.

The ministry noted that the number of cases from these dorms has stayed low over the past few weeks. Vaccination coverage and booster take-up among migrant workers have also been very strong.

"The migrant worker population has therefore become very resilient to Covid-19 infections. Hence, there are good reasons to take a significant step to allow more of our vaccinated migrant workers to visit the community safely, and to safeguard their well-being," said the ministry.

The usage of sports facilities, group sizes and events in dormitories and recreation centres will also be aligned with that of the community.

MOH added that from Tuesday, up to 15,000 vaccinated migrant workers will be allowed to visit the community on weekdays, and up to 30,000 on weekends and public holidays, for up to 8 hours per visit.

This is an increase from the current quotas of 3,000 on weekdays, and 6,000 on weekends and public holidays.

"To manage crowding at popular locations, migrant workers will continue to apply to visit their selected locations in the community," said MOH, adding that the Ministry of Manpower will monitor the application numbers and continue to conduct regular checks at potential congregation hot spots.

More than 98 per cent of migrant workers living in dormitories have been fully vaccinated.