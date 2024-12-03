Creo Customs, Mutt Singapore jointly raise $5,000 for Movember

Bikers took to the street in support of Movember.

Over 50 bikers from motorcycle companies Creo Customs and Mutt Singapore took to the street in support of Movember, which shines a spotlight on men’s health.

Creo Customs and Mutt Singapore’s annual bike ride took place on Nov 30, cruising along the coast before a pit stop at Handlebar at Gilman Barracks.

The group then ended their ride at Creo Customs at 436 Joo Chiat Road, continuing celebrations with shave-offs, pop-up booths, sausages and beer. They raised $5,000 for Movember.

The group ride was opened to riders of all classes, with some non-riders even opting to join as pillion riders.

Creo Customs and Mutt Singapore chairman Benjamin Tan said men’s health has "sat on the backburner for far too long" and men should be allowed to talk about their feelings without being shamed.

Mr Tan describes Movember as a great movement for his organisation to stand behind, describing it as an opportunity to remind everyone to check in with their loved ones.

Movember is a movement that recognises issues on men’s health such as prostate cancer, mental wellness, men’s suicide, as well as supports research on men’s health.

Support for the cause is not limited to men, with support coming from all genders. Operations manager Tania Ong shared that she had lost two of her uncles to cancer and her best friend to suicide.

“Movember is a good opportunity to pay tribute to loved ones we’ve lost and bring attention to the health needs of our friends and families."