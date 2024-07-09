Crocodile spotted in waters near Yishun Dam

NParks has also shared advisories with kayaking operators and stakeholders to stay clear of the waters.

The public is advised to stay clear of the water’s edge near Yishun Dam, with the National Parks Board (NParks) monitoring the recent sighting of a crocodile in the waters nearby.

In a video posted on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group on July 8, a crocodile is spotted swimming in the waters near that location. As at July 9, the video chalked up 195,000 views and the post had more than 1,200 shares.

In response to queries, NParks’ group director for wildlife management How Choon Beng said the board was alerted to the sighting of a crocodile near Yishun Dam.

He said it is likely to be an estuarine crocodile, which is known to be sighted in the Straits of Johor.

“We are monitoring the sighting and have placed advisory signs around the area to warn public to stay away from the water’s edge,” he said.

NParks has also shared advisories with kayaking operators and stakeholders to stay clear of the waters, Mr How added.

Estuarine crocodiles, which are also known as saltwater crocodiles, feed and rest in both brackish and freshwater areas and are usually found in the water or on mudflats away from visitor routes. They are the largest crocodile species in the world and can grow up to six to seven metres in length.

In Singapore, crocodiles in the wild are usually found in the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, but they have been seen in places like Changi, Pasir Ris and West Coast Park.

In October 2023, a crocodile spotted on a beach in Marina East Drive was put to sleep due to concerns over public safety, given its proximity to East Coast Park. The culling of the reptile drew a strong reaction from animal conservation and welfare groups and sparked a fierce debate online.

Members of the public are reminded to take their own safety precautions when engaging in open water activities, according to NParks’ advisory on its website. Warning signs and advisory notices have been posted at areas where these animals are most often seen, and visitors should heed these signs, which advise the public not to venture off the designated paths.

When encountering a crocodile, members of the public should stay calm and back away. They should not approach, provoke, or feed the animal.

They may also contact NParks at 1800-476-1600 to report any encounters.