AVS calls for public feedback on guidelines for animal shelters

Animal shelters here are currently guided by their own internal practices and standards for the housing, care, and rehoming of animals.

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is calling for public feedback on proposed guidelines for animal shelters in Singapore, as part of overall efforts to raise the standards of pet-related industries.

It has launched an online survey on Dec 3 on its webpage for members of the public to share their views on the proposed sections and content to be included in the guidelines.

The survey, which will run till Feb 2, 2025, will look at standards for shelter operations and the housing, management and healthcare of animals.

In a Facebook post on Dec 3, Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How said that AVS has been engaging animal welfare groups on establishing common standards of animal welfare across shelters, adding that they play an important role in safeguarding animal health and welfare.

There are currently about 15 animal welfare groups operating shelters in Singapore. These are either self-funded or funded by public donations.

“While we are assured that our animal shelters have a good standard of care, having a common set of guidelines will facilitate the adoption of best practices across all shelters,” said Mr Tan, who is also Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information.

Mr Tan said that other stakeholders, such as shelters, vets, and animal trainers, have also been consulted on the matter earlier in September, adding that he was “heartened to see everyone united in the cause to improve animal welfare”.

Having taken in feedback from the various stakeholders, AVS has come up with the following proposed sections to be covered within the guidelines:

Management of shelter operation

Minimum standards and best practices relating to the accountability of the animal shelter operator (in relation to the animals within the shelter)

Requirements for shelter record-keeping, pest control, security, staffing and training, and emergency protocols

Animal housing and environment

Minimum standards and best practices relating to the conditions, design, and fittings of the animal housing enclosure and environment

Housekeeping standards, such as cleaning and waste management

Animal management

Minimum standards and best practices relating to diet and feeding, food preparation and storage, and activities to promote general well-being such as exercise, socialisation, enrichment, and training

Requirements for animal handling and transport

Animal healthcare

Minimum standards and best practices relating to health checks and record keeping, monitoring of health and well-being as well as disease prevention and seeking veterinary attention and treatment

Public input on these key areas will be used to refine the proposed guidelines before the finalised version is shared, said AVS, which is a cluster of the National Park Board.

Meanwhile, AVS has also embarked on a review of the Animals and Birds Act 1965 and the Code of Animal Welfare.

The areas under review include penalties and enforcement, animal disease and zoonoses prevention and control, regulation of veterinary health products and animal training devices, among others.

AVS said it will also take a collaborative approach in this review, engaging public and community stakeholders to ensure their views are considered.

It added that it will continue to work with stakeholders to raise animal welfare standards and awareness, and to promote responsible pet ownership.