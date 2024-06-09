Crumpler takes down advertisement for bag which uses ‘vape’ in description

An ST reader had questioned in a forum letter if it was appropriate for Crumpler to indicate that its new bag “can fit a vape”, among other items.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) is investigating whether a recent advertisement by Australian bag company Crumpler has broken the law here.

In a letter published in The Straits Times Forum section on June 5, reader Goh Ee Ca questioned whether it is appropriate for Crumpler to indicate that its new bag “can fit a vape”, or an e-vaporiser, among other items.

When contacted, she explained that she had noticed a poster outside the brand’s outlet at Jem mall in Jurong East on the afternoon of June 4.

The poster advertised a collaboration between Crumpler and Australian DJ Andee Frost.

The advertisement featured two items, with one part reading “Cosmic Taco is the perfect fit for 35 7 inches, or about 200 USB sticks, a vape and a pair of headphones”.

Ms Goh, who declined to reveal her age and occupation, said she was shocked to see the use of the word “vape” in its description, as the device is illegal in Singapore.

Ms Goh said the word was removed from the webpage linked to the QR code on the poster a few hours later that same day.

She noticed that the poster was taken down altogether the next day, June 5.

In response to queries, an HSA spokesperson said on June 8: “The Health Sciences Authority is investigating whether Crumpler has contravened the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act with its recent advertisement.

“In the meantime, HSA has instructed Crumpler to remove the advertisement from all its outlets on June 5, and the company has complied.”

As at June 8, there was no mention of the word “vape” in the item’s description on Crumpler’s website.

Vaping has been banned in Singapore since 2018.

However, the purchase, use or possession of vapes jumped to about 7,900 cases in 2023, from about 5,000 cases in 2022 and 4,700 cases in 2021.